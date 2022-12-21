Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

This Classic 350 has been modified into a bobber as is called 'Mighty'
The modification has been done by Neev Motorcycles
The chassis and the fenders have been redesigned.
The swingarm is custom-built and there are carburettor covers
It runs on 17-inch wheels, wrapped in Pirelli angel ST 180/55 tyres
Mechanical upgrades include a new exhaust and K&N air filter
All the lighting elements have been upgraded
Other upgrades include bar-end mirrors, a digital speedometer and a rear tyre hugger
The tank badges are made up of brass