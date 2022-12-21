Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified as a beautiful bobber

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 21, 2022

This Classic 350 has been modified into a bobber as is called 'Mighty'

The modification has been done by Neev Motorcycles

 The chassis and the fenders have been redesigned. 

 The swingarm is custom-built and there are carburettor covers 

It runs on 17-inch wheels, wrapped in Pirelli angel ST 180/55 tyres

Mechanical upgrades include a new exhaust and K&N air filter

All the lighting elements have been upgraded

Other upgrades include bar-end mirrors, a digital speedometer and a rear tyre hugger

 The tank badges are made up of brass
