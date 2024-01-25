Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets two new colours: Check them out

Royal Enfield has added two new colour schemes to the Bullet 350.
The first one is the Military Silver Red
The second one is Military Silver Black.
What's special about the new colours are that they come with hand-painted pinstripes.
The new variants are positioned between the Military and Standard models.
Royal Enfield has priced the new colour schemes at ₹1.79 lakh ex-showroom.
The 2024 Bullet 350 will now be available in four distinct editions - Bullet Military, Bullet Military Silver, Bullet Standard and Bullet Black Gold
There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle.
The new colour schemes do not get alloy wheels and a rear disc brake.