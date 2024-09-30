Royal Enfield announces recall programme. Here's why

Royal Enfield has announced a recall for its motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023.
The company stated that during a routine test it was revealed that there is a potential issue with the rear and/or side reflectors fitted on motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023.
These reflectors may not meet the reflective performance requirements as per standards and the reflective quality may be less than required.
Royal Enfield explained that the test revealed that the motorcycles manufactured in the said period were found to have reflectors that may not effectively reflect light, particularly under low-light conditions.
Keeping this in mind, Royal Enfield would replace free of cost the reflectors in the affected vehicles.
The replacement process will be undertaken in phases starting with customers in South Korea, the United States and Canada
This will be followed by other major markets such as India, Europe, Brazil, Latin America, and the UK
The motorcycle maker explained that the reflector replacement is a quick procedure, taking just 15 minutes per motorcycle.
Customers of the affected motorcycles will be contacted by Royal Enfield’s service team to schedule the replacement for the reflectors.