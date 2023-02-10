Rolls-Royce Spectre covers distance of 2 million km in test phase

Published Feb 10, 2023

Rolls-Royce's all-electric vehicle Spectre is undergoing testing phase

In the testing, the ultra-premium EV covers a distance of two million kilometres around the globe

Rolls-Royce says the EV is undergoing the most rigorous testing programme ever devised in its 118-year history

The luxury electric car is currently undergoing extreme hot weather tests in two locations in South Africa

The engineers are observing and refining every system including hardware and software systems

The EV is getting exposed to temperature exceeding 50 degree Celsius

Rolls-Royce Spectre generates power output up to 577 hp and 900 Nm of torque 

It can touch 100 kmph from stationary in 4.5 seconds

The EV comes with underpinnings similar to Phantom and Cullinan
