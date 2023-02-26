River Indie, the new rival of Ola S1, Ather 450X, TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak

A Bangalore EV startup called River has introduced its first electric two-wheeler, River Indie
This electric scooter rivals the likes of Ola S1, Ather 450X, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak
Currently one of the most popular EVs, the Ola S1 Pro comes with a 4 kWh battery same as the River Indie, however, the former claims greater range
This EV promises to offer 120 km on a single charge while Ola S1 Pro claims to give 181 km
Ather 450X can zip to 40 kmph in3.3 seconds while Indie does that in 3.9 seconds
Ather 450X also comes with high-digital console with multiple features which Indie does not offer
The TVS iQube offers a range of 100 km on a single charge which less in comparison to Indie
River Indie comes with a mid-drive motor against iQube's BLDC hub motor
The Bajaj Chetak comes with a metal body and top-quality build against River's new EV
The price of River Indie stands at ₹1.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Bangalore)