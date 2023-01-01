Rishabh Pant accident: How to avoid sleeping behind the wheel

Rishabh Pant met with a severe accident on 30 December 2022 which left him with a few injuries
Pant confirmed that he fell asleep while he was behind the wheel
When travelling, one can follow these steps to avoid falling asleep when driving
Avoid driving when sleep deprived
Compensating sleep deprivation with caffeine and energy drinks is a big no!
Avoid alcohol or medicines that can make one sleepy
For greater distances, try to take frequent breaks and relax
Play music or have chewing gum to keep oneself distracted and active
It is always good to travel in group or have a road trip friend who can take over the wheel when the driver feels fatigued