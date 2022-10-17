Richie Rich! Mercedes models over 1 crore price tag grab buyers

Mercedes-Benz declared that it has observed an uptick in the sales figures of its top-end models
Mercedes-Benz India says 30% of its sales till now has come from its most premium models
The prices of these top models are over ₹1 crore. These are namely GLE400, GLS, GLS Maybach, AMG E53 as well as EQS and EQS53 AMG
Mercedes attributes this rising phenomenon to a strong ability to own luxurious good
Mercedes-Benz India states that number is going to increase from 30% as 7,000 units still remain as pending orders
Mercedes-Benz recently launched the EQS 580 EV for a price ₹1.55 crore