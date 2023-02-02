Renault Duster is gearing up for a comeback in India

Published Feb 02, 2023

Duster SUV remained one of the successful products of Renault in India for quite some time

Rising competition took a toll on its sales forcing Renault to discontinue the SUV in India

The SUV is sold in other markets though and under the Dacia brand as well

The SUV is looking at a comeback to India under the revamped Renault-Nissan alliance

Upon comeback, it will join siblings like Kwid, Triber and Kiger in India

Expect the SUV to come with completely revised styling and advanced new features

Upon launch, it would throw tough challenge to rivals in the segment

Rapid surge in demand for SUVs is one reason that compelled Renault to think about Duster's comeback

Expect more details about the comeback of Renault Duster to be disclosed soon
