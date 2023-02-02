Duster SUV remained one of the successful products of Renault in India for quite some time
Rising competition took a toll on its sales forcing Renault to discontinue the SUV in India
The SUV is sold in other markets though and under the Dacia brand as well
The SUV is looking at a comeback to India under the revamped Renault-Nissan alliance
Upon comeback, it will join siblings like Kwid, Triber and Kiger in India
Expect the SUV to come with completely revised styling and advanced new features
Upon launch, it would throw tough challenge to rivals in the segment
Rapid surge in demand for SUVs is one reason that compelled Renault to think about Duster's comeback
Expect more details about the comeback of Renault Duster to be disclosed soon