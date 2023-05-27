This is the most pupular used car in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 27, 2023

Renault Kwid is the most popular used car in India

The ranking is as per a report published by used-car retailing platform Spinny

Renault Kwid has more than 4.4 lakh satisfied and happy customers.

Renault has achieved 98 per cent of localization level

 Check product page

Kwid is sold in five variants - RXE, RXL, RXL (O), RXT and Climber.

The Kwid is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine.

It produces 68 bhp and 91 Nm

It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox or a 5-speed AMT

The Kwid is priced between 4.70 lakh and 6.33 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
To check out the best-selling used car in India
Click Here