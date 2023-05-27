This is the most pupular used car in India

Renault Kwid is the most popular used car in India
The ranking is as per a report published by used-car retailing platform Spinny
Renault Kwid has more than 4.4 lakh satisfied and happy customers.
Renault has achieved 98 per cent of localization level
Kwid is sold in five variants - RXE, RXL, RXL (O), RXT and Climber.
The Kwid is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine.
It produces 68 bhp and 91 Nm
It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox or a 5-speed AMT
The Kwid is priced between ₹4.70 lakh and ₹6.33 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom