Remember Uncle Scrooge? Well, Porsche has its own 'ducktails'

Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 or aka Ducktail celebrated its 50th anniversary this year
Its apt nickname comes from its innovative rear spoiler that resembles tail of a duck
The design of this series faced criticism initially
Porsche quotes sales experts saying, "There's no way we'll sell more than a hundred of these"
Well, Porsche went on to sell 1,580 examples of this model
This series went on to become Porsche's one of the most successful models back in 1972
The Ducktail also became Germany's fastest sports car
Designers reveal that rear spoiler was added to the 911 to improve its aerodynamics
The Sport version of this model touched 100 kmph in 5.8 seconds