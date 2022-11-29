Remember Uncle Scrooge? Well, Porsche has its own 'ducktails'

Published Nov 29, 2022

Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 or aka Ducktail celebrated its 50th anniversary this year

Its apt nickname comes from its innovative rear spoiler that resembles tail of a duck

The design of this series faced criticism initially

Porsche quotes sales experts saying, "There's no way we'll sell more than a hundred of these"

Well, Porsche went on to sell 1,580 examples of this model 

This series went on to become Porsche's one of the most successful models back in 1972 

The Ducktail also became Germany's fastest sports car

Designers reveal that rear spoiler was added to the 911 to improve its aerodynamics

The Sport version of this model touched 100 kmph in 5.8 seconds
