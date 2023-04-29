Remember Bajaj Chetak? It's back in an all-electric avatar

Bajaj Chetak is brand's first electric scooter
It has a claimed riding range of 108 km in Eco mode
Apart from Eco mode, there is Power mode and reverse mode
The electric motor puts out 20 Nm of peak torque
Bajaj Chetak has a top speed of 63 kmph
Depending on the variant, the scooter comes with a digital instrument cluster or a coloured LCD unit
All the lighting elements on the scooter are LED units
There is a USB charger under the seat.
Chetak also comes with back-lit switches and hill hold control