Remember Bajaj Chetak? It's back in an all-electric avatar

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 29, 2023

Bajaj Chetak is brand's first electric scooter

It has a claimed riding range of 108 km in Eco mode

Apart from Eco mode, there is Power mode and reverse mode

The electric motor puts out 20 Nm of peak torque

Bajaj Chetak has a top speed of 63 kmph

Depending on the variant, the scooter comes with a digital instrument cluster or a coloured LCD unit

All the lighting elements on the scooter are LED units

There is a USB charger under the seat.

Chetak also comes with back-lit switches and hill hold control
