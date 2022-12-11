Remember Back to the Future? This watch made from DeLorean's DMC-12 car will bring back the time 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 11, 2022

DeLorean DMC-12 is one of the most iconic models from the 80s 

One will specially remember this car if he or she followed Back to the Future series

The series enthusiasts now have one more reason to rejoice as REC Watches has created...  

...a time piece that uses salvaged parts from the car company 

Called the SPX DeLorean watch, it is Swiss made and comes with automatic movement    

The design of the watch is also inspired from the car

This is a limited edition watch

Only 456 units of this exclusive watch will be made

The price of each piece is $1,995
