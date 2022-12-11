Remember Back to the Future? This watch made from DeLorean's DMC-12 car will bring back the time 

DeLorean DMC-12 is one of the most iconic models from the 80s
One will specially remember this car if he or she followed Back to the Future series
The series enthusiasts now have one more reason to rejoice as REC Watches has created...
...a time piece that uses salvaged parts from the car company
Called the SPX DeLorean watch, it is Swiss made and comes with automatic movement
The design of the watch is also inspired from the car
This is a limited edition watch
Only 456 units of this exclusive watch will be made
The price of each piece is $1,995