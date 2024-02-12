Maruti Suzuki said that its operations are being disrupted due to the crisis, which may result in a price hike in the coming days
However, Maruti Suzuki has not shared any detail of the possible price hike
Audi said the Red Sea crisis is causing delay in car deliveries to customers as the shipping containers are being affected by the situation
Audi hopes the situation will improve from the next quarter of 2024
Tesla is facing disruption too and it announced pause of production in Europe due to lack of parts caused by the shipping delays
Volvo had to announce pause of production in Europe due to the shipping delays caused by the Red Sea crisis
Volkswagen is also facing delay in parts procurement due to the crisis in Red Sea
The crisis is causing ships to take longer routes leading to delays in vehicle shipments
The crisis is also causing delay in shipments of critical components and raw materials needed for vehicle production