Red Light on, Gaadi off is coming back to Delhi

Delhi government announced that it is launching 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign again from October 28
This move is being taken to curb vehicular pollution in the city
Environment Minister Gopal Rai shared that along with dust and biomass burning, vehicular emission is one of the major contributors of pollution in Delhi
A 15-point action plan has been reviewed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reduce pollution in the city this winter
About 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed at key traffic intersections to monitor the implementation of the campaign
As per data, the transport sector contributes 28% of the PM2.5 emissions in the city