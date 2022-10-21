Red Light on, Gaadi off is coming back to Delhi

Published Oct 21, 2022

Delhi government announced that it is launching 'Red Light on, Gaadi off' campaign again from October 28

This move is being taken to curb vehicular pollution in the city

Environment Minister Gopal Rai shared that along with dust and biomass burning, vehicular emission is one of the major contributors of pollution in Delhi

A 15-point action plan has been reviewed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to reduce pollution in the city this winter 

About 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed at key traffic intersections to monitor the implementation of the campaign 

As per data, the transport sector contributes 28% of the PM2.5 emissions in the city 
