On Feb 12, PM Modi will inaugurate the first leg of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway
The new expressway promises drive time between Delhi and Mumbai to be just 12 hours
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been developed by the NHAI
The 8-lane expressway offers top speed of 120 kmph for cars
The first stretch of the expressway between Sohna and Dausa will be operational first
This stretch will help one reach Jaipur from Delhi in just 2 hours
The overall length of the expressway is 1,386 kms
It will offer roadside amenities, including EV charging stations, at regular intervals
The expressway is expected to save around 300 million litres of fuel each year