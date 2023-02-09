Ready for a long drive? This new expressway is almost ready

Published Feb 09, 2023

On Feb 12, PM Modi will inaugurate the first leg of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway

The new expressway promises drive time between Delhi and Mumbai to be just 12 hours

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been developed by the NHAI

The 8-lane expressway offers top speed of 120 kmph for cars

The first stretch of the expressway between Sohna and Dausa will be operational first

This stretch will help one reach Jaipur from Delhi in just 2 hours

The overall length of the expressway is 1,386 kms

It will offer roadside amenities, including EV charging stations, at regular intervals

The expressway is expected to save around 300 million litres of fuel each year
