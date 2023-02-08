Range Rover SV Lansdowne Edition is a sheer luxurious SUV with tough off-roading capability

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 08, 2023

The SUV is limited to 16 units only, making itself an ultra-exclusive model

The SUV is built by JLR's Special Vehicle Operations division

Inside and out, the SUV shows off opulence at its best

The SUV is built for the UK market only

The SUV is based on the current generation Range Rover and comes with host of bespoke elements

It gets SV Bespoke-branded puddle lamps, laser-etched SV logos, a white ceramic SV roundel, and a black Land Rover oval

The lavish cabin has been wrapped in rosewood and ebony aniline leather upholstery, complemented by ebony mohair carpet mats with leather binding

The SUV has been priced in the same range as Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The automaker has not revealed powertrain details of the SUV
Read more about Land Rover Range Rover
Click Here