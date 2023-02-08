The SUV is limited to 16 units only, making itself an ultra-exclusive model
The SUV is built by JLR's Special Vehicle Operations division
Inside and out, the SUV shows off opulence at its best
The SUV is built for the UK market only
The SUV is based on the current generation Range Rover and comes with host of bespoke elements
It gets SV Bespoke-branded puddle lamps, laser-etched SV logos, a white ceramic SV roundel, and a black Land Rover oval
The lavish cabin has been wrapped in rosewood and ebony aniline leather upholstery, complemented by ebony mohair carpet mats with leather binding
The SUV has been priced in the same range as Rolls-Royce Cullinan
The automaker has not revealed powertrain details of the SUV