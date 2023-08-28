Quick review: Is Volvo C40 Recharge worth your attention?

Volvo is ready with its second all-electric offering for the Indian market with the C40 Recharge closely following younger sibling XC40 Recharge
The C40 Recharge is positioned above the XC40 Recharge and is a born-electric model. This means there is no internal combustion engine model of it
Powered by a 78 kWh battery pack, Volvo claims C40 Recharge has a WLTP-certified range of 530 kms. Real world range is likely to be around 400 kms
Enormously fun to drive, this EV packs 405 bhp and offers a scrumptious dose of 660 Nm
Handling is quite stable despite the quick rush with precise steering adding to the flavour
The suspension, however, may be a bit too stiff for a car that is looking at underlining its luxury credentials
Feature list isn’t quite elaborate either although the Volvo EV does pack a large infotainment screen, 13-speaker music system, air purifier and a fixed panoramic sunroof
The C40 Recharge is quite a looker though with a swooping roofline giving it a coupe-SUV profile
Twin spoilers at the rear enhance the visual appeal of the EV