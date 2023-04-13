Prices of some of your favourite car models hiked by this much

Maruti Suzuki has hiked prices of eight of its models
These include Swift, Dzire, Celerio, WagonR, Ciaz, Ignis, Ertiga and XL6
The price hikes range from ₹1,500 to ₹15,000, depending on models and variants
Highest price hikes have been made on Ertiga and XL6 - ₹15,000 each
Price hikes on all Maruti cars are effective from this month itself
Mahindra has increased the price of Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and Bolero SUVs
Prices have gone up by up to ₹67,000, depending on model and variant
Earlier, Mahindra had hiked the prices of other models like XUV700, XUV300 and Thar SUVs
Audi India has hiked prices across its range by up to 2.4 per cent