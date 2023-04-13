Prices of some of your favourite car models hiked by this much

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 13, 2023

Maruti Suzuki has hiked prices of eight of its models

These include Swift, Dzire, Celerio, WagonR, Ciaz, Ignis, Ertiga and XL6

The price hikes range from 1,500 to 15,000, depending on models and variants

Highest price hikes have been made on Ertiga and XL6 - 15,000 each

 Check product page

Price hikes on all Maruti cars are effective from this month itself

Mahindra has increased the price of Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic and Bolero SUVs

 Prices have gone up by up to 67,000, depending on model and variant

 Earlier, Mahindra had hiked the prices of other models like XUV700, XUV300 and Thar SUVs

Audi India has hiked prices across its range by up to 2.4 per cent
Its latest prices will be effective from May 1
Click Here