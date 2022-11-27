Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping

Published Nov 27, 2022

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is all about adventure

With its new roof tent, the adventure quotient goes up by a notch

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo owners can now buy this roof tent through Porsche Tequipment

The luxurious tent comes with a dimension of 210 x 130 cm

The tent has an integrated polyfoam mattress

It can accommodate two adults

Porsche says the tents can be used in all seasons

The tents, though, cannot be installed on GT, Cabriolet and Targa models 

Prices of these tents stands at 4,980 euros 
