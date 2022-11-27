Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is all about adventure
With its new roof tent, the adventure quotient goes up by a notch
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo owners can now buy this roof tent through Porsche Tequipment
The luxurious tent comes with a dimension of 210 x 130 cm
The tent has an integrated polyfoam mattress
It can accommodate two adults
Porsche says the tents can be used in all seasons
The tents, though, cannot be installed on GT, Cabriolet and Targa models
Prices of these tents stands at 4,980 euros