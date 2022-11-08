Porsche rolls out 1,00,000 units of Taycan EV

Porsche Taycan EV was unveiled in 2019
It is a four-door saloon based on a central network chassis systems
The EV was introduced with two variants, Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S
The top trim of Taycan can touch 100 kmph speed in 2.8 seconds
The Taycan Turbo promises range up to 450 km
Porsche says it has been producing the Taycan EV in a complete carbon-nuetral manner
The battery of the EV can be charged using a direct current line
The Porsche Taycan EV is highly in demand in the US, China and the UK regions
The Taycan is now available in three body styles--sports sedan, Cross Turismo and Sports Turismo