Porsche rolls out 1,00,000 units of Taycan EV

Published Nov 08, 2022

Porsche Taycan EV was unveiled in 2019

It is a four-door saloon based on a central network chassis systems 

The EV was introduced with two variants, Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S

The top trim of Taycan can touch 100 kmph speed in 2.8 seconds

The Taycan Turbo promises range up to 450 km

Porsche says it has been producing the Taycan EV in a complete carbon-nuetral manner

The battery of the EV can be charged using a direct current line

The Porsche Taycan EV is highly in demand in the US, China and the UK regions 

The Taycan is now available in three body styles--sports sedan, Cross Turismo and Sports Turismo    

