Porsche is spot on with its headlights game 

Porsche has created a light technology with its new high-resolution HD matrix technology

The core element of the innovation combines over 16,000 individually controllable micro-LEDs 

 Among these LED chips, two are used for each headlight, like four per vehicle

The headlights with the HD matrix technology offer a high-resolution light distribution 

These high-performance high beam turns give sufficient light up to a distance 600 metres

The new non-dazzling high beam function is used for oncoming vehicles

The HD matrix headlights will be introduced successively in different model with identical module technology 

Porsche shared it submitted over 25 patents for the innovative technology
