Porsche closes 2022 on a high note

Porsche has announced its financial results for the year 2022

The luxury sports car maker earned about 37.6 billion euros compared with 33.1 billion euros in 2021

The premium automaker experienced a year-to-year growth of 13.6 per cent

Porsche's operating profit stands at 6.8 billion euros exceeding 2021 profits by 1.5 billion euros

The brand shares that despite various challenges, it successfully delivered 3,09,884 vehicles

The company has also announced its new target called Road to 20 programme

Porsche, with this goal, is aiming for an operating return on sales of more than 20 per cent in the long term

The automaker has plans to bring in an all-electric Macan next year

A fully-electric 718 and Cayenne are also in the brand's upcoming electric vehicle lineup 
