Porsche celebrates 25 years of 996-generation 911

Porsche 911 version with internal codename 996 completed 25 years
This generation of cars broke covers at the 1997 IAA International Motor Show in Frankfurt
This generation Porsche come with six-cylinder engine
There is a relationship between Porsche Boxster Roadster and the 996-era 911 car
Both the models share a lot of parts
Porsche created the 996-era cars as it wanted to enter low price segment
Porsche acknowledged that the development of this series was challenging
The idea of sharing parts impacted every department of the automaker afterwards
Porsche sold more than 30,000 units of the series annually