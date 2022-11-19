Porsche celebrates 25 years of 996-generation 911

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 19, 2022

Porsche 911 version with internal codename 996 completed 25 years

This generation of cars broke covers at the 1997 IAA International Motor Show in Frankfurt

This generation Porsche come with six-cylinder engine 

There is a relationship between Porsche Boxster Roadster and the 996-era 911 car

Both the models share a lot of parts 

Porsche created the 996-era cars as it wanted to enter low price segment

Porsche acknowledged that the development of this series was challenging 

The idea of sharing parts impacted every department of the automaker afterwards

Porsche sold more than 30,000 units of the series annually
