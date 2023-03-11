Porsche calls this off-road model as the most versatile one in the world

Published Mar 11, 2023

Porsche 911 Dakar, as per the automaker, is one of the most agile sports cars out there

Porsche gives all the credit to the car's chassis!

The 911 Dakar is supported by struts that raise the body of the model 40 millimeters higher above the ground

The all-wheel tyres that come with high sidewalls add a further ten millimeters to the car

The 911 Dakar also comes with a hydraulic lift system!

It enables the body to be raised by a further 30 millimeters, taking the total ground clearance to 191 millimeters

The car features Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) as standard

It has a top speed of 240 kmph

The off-road car is capable of taking on icy terrain with much expertise as it can on desert and rocky roads
