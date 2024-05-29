Porsche 911 goes hybrid. Check out its top speed

Porsche has unveiled new 911 T-Hybrid in the global market.
The model is called Porsche 911 GTS Coupe.
It comes with a new rear-mounted 3.6-litre flat-six engine with electrical assistance via an electric motor and turbocharger
The power output stands at 532 bhp and while the torque output is 610 Nm
The gearbox on duty is an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Both the engine and transmission are powered by a small 1.9 kWh battery that sits under the bonnet, replacing the conventional 12-volt battery
A new lightweight 12-volt battery that powers the rest of the car’s electricals, has now moved to a compartment behind the rear parcel shelf.
The changes allow the new 911 T-Hybrid to be faster with 0-100 kmph coming up in just 3 seconds with a top speed of 312 kmph.
Other upgrades include revised headlamps with the new four-point LED DRLs, new bumpers and a sleeker lightbar in the centre at the rear