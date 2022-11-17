Porsche 911 Dakar blends SUV-like power with sportscar's performance

The Porsche 911 Dakar comes with a capability of SUVs with the power of a 911 Carrera 4 GTS
This special Porsche 911's mission is to tackle the roads less travelled with ease of an SUV
In order to make the car capable of tough offroading jobs, Porsche has equipped it with several accessories like additional fuel cans, roofrack mounted LED spotter lamps
The new Porsche 911 Dakar comes with a suspension lift and all terrain tyres straight from the factory
The special edition 911 comes with 3.2-inch raked suspension compared to standard 911 Carrera
The new Porsche 911 Dakar gets a special suspension lift system that is capable of operating even at a speed of 168 kmph
Porsche claims this car is equally capable of performing at optimum level on smooth asphalts and on rough terrains usually thrown at competitors during Dakar Rally
The car gets specially built Pirelli Scorpion tyres
Except the additional accessories meant for making the car well capable of offroading, the new 911 Dakar comes with identical styling as the standard 911 Carrera