Planning to watch the 2023 MotoGP season in India? Here’s where you can stream online

The 2023 MotoGP kicks off this weekend with the Portuguese GP promising another enthralling season of the premier-class championship.
This season is even more special with India also a part of the calendar and the 'Grand Prix of Bharat' is scheduled to take place in September this year.
For those who want in on the action, MotoGP has partnered with Viacom18 to exclusively stream the championship in India.
MotoGP will be available on the Sports18 TV channel and on the JioCinema app.
The network promises live coverage of the practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, qualifying and Sprint race on Saturday and the main race on Sunday.
The coverage will extend to the Moto2 and Moto3 championships that run alongside MotoGP every season.
The JioCinema app is free to download and can be used on both iOS and Android devices.
The app is compatible with smartphone devices and smart TVs, which lets you stream the race on your television even if you don’t have a cable connection.
The 2023 MotoGP season will see 11 teams and 22 riders battle it out for the championship title.