Planning to buy these Mahindra SUVs? Get ready to pay more

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 20, 2024

Mahindra has hiked the prices of models likes Scorpio-N, Bolero Neo and Thar

Scorpio-N, Mahindra's best-selling SUV, gets the maximum price hike of 25,000

After the hike, its price has been revised to between Rs 13.85 lakh and 24.54 lakh

The Z2, Z4 and Z6 diesel get 25,000 hike, while the Z8 variant's price has been hiked by 10,000

 Check product page

Mahindra has also increased the price of the Bolero Neo SUV

The SUV has received a price hike of up to 14,000 depending on variants

Price of Mahindra's iconic adventure sVU Thar has also received a price hike

The price of RWD variants like LX petrol AT, AX(O) diesel MT and LX diesel MT have seen hikes

Prices of all other variants of the off-road SUV remain unchanged
Also check out the first drive review of Mahindra's latest SUV XUV 3XO
Click Here