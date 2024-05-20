Planning to buy these Mahindra SUVs? Get ready to pay more

Mahindra has hiked the prices of models likes Scorpio-N, Bolero Neo and Thar
Scorpio-N, Mahindra's best-selling SUV, gets the maximum price hike of ₹25,000
After the hike, its price has been revised to between Rs 13.85 lakh and ₹24.54 lakh
The Z2, Z4 and Z6 diesel get ₹25,000 hike, while the Z8 variant's price has been hiked by ₹10,000
Mahindra has also increased the price of the Bolero Neo SUV
The SUV has received a price hike of up to ₹14,000 depending on variants
Price of Mahindra's iconic adventure sVU Thar has also received a price hike
The price of RWD variants like LX petrol AT, AX(O) diesel MT and LX diesel MT have seen hikes
Prices of all other variants of the off-road SUV remain unchanged