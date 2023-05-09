Sold through Nexa retail network, this premium sub-4-metre SUV is priced between ₹7.46 lakh and ₹13.13 lakh
Based on Baleno premium hatchback, this compact SUV gets a host of features at exterior and inside the cabin
At exterior, the SUV gets LED headlamps and taillights, LED strip at back and with geometric alloy wheels
Inside its cabin, Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets paddle shifters for the automatic variants
There is a head up display that enhances Fronx's premium appeal significantly
The SUV gets a 9-inch Arkamys touchscreen infotainment system
A 360 degree camera not only enhances its premiumness but adds to the safety as well
Fronx is among one of the few models in its segment to have wireless charging pod
Available in 10 colour options Fronx is an interesting car priced under ₹15 lakh