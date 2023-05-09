Fronx is the Maruti Suzuki's latest offering loaded with many features

Published May 09, 2023

Sold through Nexa retail network, this premium sub-4-metre SUV is priced between 7.46 lakh and 13.13 lakh

Based on Baleno premium hatchback, this compact SUV gets a host of features at exterior and inside the cabin

At exterior, the SUV gets LED headlamps and taillights, LED strip at back and with geometric alloy wheels

Inside its cabin, Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets paddle shifters for the automatic variants

There is a head up display that enhances Fronx's premium appeal significantly

The SUV gets a 9-inch Arkamys touchscreen infotainment system

A 360 degree camera not only enhances its premiumness but adds to the safety as well

Fronx is among one of the few models in its segment to have wireless charging pod

Available in 10 colour options Fronx is an interesting car priced under 15 lakh
