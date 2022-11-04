Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list

Kia Carens is now costlier by up to ₹50,000 depending on variants
Kia has hiked the price of Carens for the second time since launch
The starting price of Carens is now ₹10 lakh for the base Premium variant
It is ₹1 lakh more than the price at which Kia had launched Carens in February
The Prestige 7S (petrol) saw the biggest hike. It’s now priced at ₹11.20 lakh
All other petrol variants of Carens have received price hike between ₹10,000 and ₹20,000
Most of the diesel variants of the Carens have received price hike of ₹30,000
The Luxury 7S variant received ₹35,000 hike and now costs ₹15.85 lakh
The top-end Luxury+ 7S AT will now come at ₹18 lakh after the price hike