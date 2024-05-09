Planning to buy Hyundai Exter? Check out discounts on it

This is the first time that Hyundai is offering any discount on the Exter.
Exter now comes with an exchange bonus of ₹10,000
There are no other discounts or offers on the Exter.
Exter is the smallest and most affordable SUV from the Korean carmaker in India.
It is priced between ₹6.13 lakh and ₹10.28 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The Exter is offered in seven variants. There is EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O) and SX (O) Connect.
Powering the Exter is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.
It puts out 82 bhp and 114 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT.
There is also a CNG powertrain available with S and SX trims