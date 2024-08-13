Citroen Basalt has been launched in India as the country's first mass-market ICE-powered coupe SUV

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 13, 2024

Citroen Basalt has been launched in India at an introductory pricing of 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Here are the pros and cons you should know about the Citroen Basalt

The coupe SUV design brings freshness to the Indian PV market

The cabin of Basalt is feature packed with a large touchscreen display digital instrument cluster, adjustable rear seat thigh support etc

 Check product page

A 470 litre boot storage is another boon for buyers who seek more space for luggage alongside a spacious cabin

Basalt gets a host of safety features including 6 airbags, ESP, hill hold control, seatbelt reminder for all, TPMS, ISOFIX etc

A peppy 1.2-litre petrol engine available with both manual and automatic gearbox options is another thumbs up point for Basalt

Among the thumbs down points, non-availability of diesel, hybrid or electric powertrain options is one, specially considering Tata Curvv being its rival

The coupe SUV body style itself makes the rear occupants' headroom less, which is another negative for the Citroen Basalt

Basalt's cabin materials don't feel premium , while it misses out on features like 360-degree camera, sunroof, cruise control, ventilated seats, auto headlamps etc
Check more on pros and cons of Citroen Basalt coupe SUV
Click Here