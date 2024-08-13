Citroen Basalt has been launched in India at an introductory pricing of ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
Here are the pros and cons you should know about the Citroen Basalt
The coupe SUV design brings freshness to the Indian PV market
The cabin of Basalt is feature packed with a large touchscreen display digital instrument cluster, adjustable rear seat thigh support etc
A 470 litre boot storage is another boon for buyers who seek more space for luggage alongside a spacious cabin
Basalt gets a host of safety features including 6 airbags, ESP, hill hold control, seatbelt reminder for all, TPMS, ISOFIX etc
A peppy 1.2-litre petrol engine available with both manual and automatic gearbox options is another thumbs up point for Basalt
Among the thumbs down points, non-availability of diesel, hybrid or electric powertrain options is one, specially considering Tata Curvv being its rival
The coupe SUV body style itself makes the rear occupants' headroom less, which is another negative for the Citroen Basalt
Basalt's cabin materials don't feel premium , while it misses out on features like 360-degree camera, sunroof, cruise control, ventilated seats, auto headlamps etc