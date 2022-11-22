Planning to buy a scooter? Check these five 125cc scooters out

The TVS Jupiter 125 comes with 5.1-litre fuel tank and offers power output of 8.2 bhp and 10.5 Nm torque
It comes with storage capacity of 33 litres and also a USB charger
The TVS Ntorq is the one of the sportiest scooters available out there
This scooter features a 124.8 cc single cylinder fuel-injected engine
Honda's Activa, one of the most popular models, recently came in 6G version
The latest generation of Honda Activa comes in three variants
Suzuki Burgman introduced the maxi-scooter concept in the Indian market
Its powertrain offers power output of 8.58 hp and 10 Nm torque
Suzuki Access comes with a braking system for both the wheels
It provides USB charging port and Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster