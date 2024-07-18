Planning to buy a CNG car? These five offer best mileage

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 18, 2024

CNG car sales in India has grown nearly 50% in the first six months of the year

Indian car buyers can choose from 26 different models which are offered with CNG technology

Maruti Suzuki's hatchback Celerio CNG tops them all in terms mileage on offer

The Celerio, offered with petrol engine, promises mileage of 34.43 km/kg in CNG mode

 Check product page

Maruti's Alto K10 sits second on the list of CNG cars with best mileage on offer 

The smallest car from Maruti stable promises 33.85 km/kg of mileage in CNG mode

Maruti WagonR is the third CNG car on the list with ARAI-certified mileage of 33.47 km/kg

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the best non-Maruti car to offer highest fuel economy in CNG mode

The Grand i10 Nios promises to offer up.to 28.5 km/kg of mileage in the CNG drive mode

Tata Tiago, which comes with dual-cylinder technology, offers mileage of 26.49 km/kg 
