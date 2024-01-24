If you have been waiting for a CNG AMT car, the wait could be over soon

Published Jan 24, 2024

Tata Motors is all set to launch CNG AMT versions of Tiago and Tigor

This will make Tiago and Tigor the fist cars in India to get CNG AMT combination

Tata Motors has teased the AMT of Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG

Tata Motors has not yet revealed the powertrain specifications of the upcoming Tiago CNG AMT or Tigor CNG AMT

Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT models would be significantly pricier than the CNG MT versions

Expect the Tiago and Tigor CNG models to get AMT in the top trims only

Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT models will certainly enhance the appeal of these cars

Tata Motors is expected to reveal the pricing of the Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT pricing soon
