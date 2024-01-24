Tata Motors is all set to launch CNG AMT versions of Tiago and Tigor
This will make Tiago and Tigor the fist cars in India to get CNG AMT combination
Tata Motors has teased the AMT of Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG
Tata Motors has not yet revealed the powertrain specifications of the upcoming Tiago CNG AMT or Tigor CNG AMT
Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT models would be significantly pricier than the CNG MT versions
Expect the Tiago and Tigor CNG models to get AMT in the top trims only
Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT models will certainly enhance the appeal of these cars
Tata Motors is expected to reveal the pricing of the Tiago and Tigor CNG AMT pricing soon