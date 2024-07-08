Plan to buy Bajaj Freedom CNG bike? Check price, mileage, safety and other details

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 08, 2024

Bajaj Auto has introduced the Freedom, world's first CNG bike, in India

Launched in three variants, the price of the Freedom CNG bike starts from 95,000

The most expensive variant of the Freedom CNG bike will cost 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom)

One of the most unique features of the Freedom CNG bike is its dual fuel tank

The bike can carry 2kg of CNG and 2 litre of petrol at the same time

The CNG tank is hidden under the seat of the Bajaj Freedom motorcycle

Bajaj says it can run 213 kms on CNG and 117 kms on petrol offering 330 km of overall mileage

Bajaj claims the bike and the CNG tank is safe in several road accident scenarios

Bajaj shared a video where the bike's CNG tank survived after being run over by a 10-ton truck
Check out what else thie world's first CNG bike has to offer before booking one
