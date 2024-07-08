Bajaj Auto has introduced the Freedom, world's first CNG bike, in India
Launched in three variants, the price of the Freedom CNG bike starts from ₹95,000
The most expensive variant of the Freedom CNG bike will cost ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom)
One of the most unique features of the Freedom CNG bike is its dual fuel tank
The bike can carry 2kg of CNG and 2 litre of petrol at the same time
The CNG tank is hidden under the seat of the Bajaj Freedom motorcycle
Bajaj says it can run 213 kms on CNG and 117 kms on petrol offering 330 km of overall mileage
Bajaj claims the bike and the CNG tank is safe in several road accident scenarios
Bajaj shared a video where the bike's CNG tank survived after being run over by a 10-ton truck