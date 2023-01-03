Petrol and diesel price may become costlier in India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 03, 2023

Indian government has increased windfall tax on crude oil, fuelling speculation of a price hike for motor fuels

Indian government has increased windfall tax on crude oil to 2,100 per tonne

The previous windfall tax rate on crude oil was 1,700 per tonne

The tax rate hike is effective from January 3, 2023

A price hike of petrol and diesel would put pressure on motorists

Petrol and diesel prices have remained static for more than seven months

This status quo brought a bit of relief for the motorists who were feeling the pressure of skyrocketing fuel price earlier

India is world's largest importer of crude oil

It is to be seen if the oil marketing companies announce a price hike for petrol and diesel
Read more about petrol and diesel sales in India
Click Here