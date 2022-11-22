People are misreading Kia's new logo

Kia launched its new logo last year but it seems...
...many people are reading it as 'KN'
Apparently over 30,000 people per month have searched the brand on Google as KN cars or KN car model
The trend for this search has been observed in the US, Australia, Canada and the UK
Searches in America include 'What is KN car brand,' or 'KN Carnival model'
On the surface it may seem as bad news but...
...this means that people are interested to know about the brand and its cars
Trend analysts say that this way of search may not be ideal
But Kia has tickled the interest and it is attracting traction