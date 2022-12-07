Panic petrol buying in this European country!

Motorists in Hungary have lined up in big numbers to ensure their vehicles get a tankful
The government has cancelled state-imposed cap on fuel prices post this trend of panic buying
Hungarian multinational MOL says it is unable to cater to the demand, wants imports to rise
Demand for fuel has risen by as much as 25% since 2021. Production woes have compounded worries
Shipments to Hungary came down due to the government's decision to cap fuel prices
A litre of petrol is at around 640 forints per litre, or about ₹134