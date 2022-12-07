Panic petrol buying in this European country!

Hindustan Times
HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 07, 2022

Motorists in Hungary have lined up in big numbers to ensure their vehicles get a tankful

The government has cancelled state-imposed cap on fuel prices post this trend of panic buying

Hungarian multinational MOL says it is unable to cater to the demand, wants imports to rise

Demand for fuel has risen by as much as 25% since 2021. Production woes have compounded worries

Shipments to Hungary came down due to the government's decision to cap fuel prices

A litre of petrol is at around 640 forints per litre, or about 134

Diesel will be at around 699 forints or approximately 147 per litre

