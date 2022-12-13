Own an Audi? Check out its new rewards programme 

Audi has got some good news for its customers

Audi Club Rewards is a one-of-a-kind rewards program that was launched earlier this year

This program offers exclusive access, segment-first privileges and bespoke experiences to Audi owners

The brand informs its Club Rewards is open to all existing owners and future customers of Audi India

Owners will get access to exclusive member products and services through the rewards earned on the ‘myAudi Connect’ application 

Audi Club Rewards members will get exclusive previews and hands on the latest campaigns and offers

Members will also get special invites to partner events

Audi Club Rewards program has partnered multiple luxurious brands 

These brands range from luxury hotels to cloth line as well as accessories  
