Audi has got some good news for its customers
Audi Club Rewards is a one-of-a-kind rewards program that was launched earlier this year
This program offers exclusive access, segment-first privileges and bespoke experiences to Audi owners
The brand informs its Club Rewards is open to all existing owners and future customers of Audi India
Owners will get access to exclusive member products and services through the rewards earned on the ‘myAudi Connect’ application
Audi Club Rewards members will get exclusive previews and hands on the latest campaigns and offers
Members will also get special invites to partner events
Audi Club Rewards program has partnered multiple luxurious brands
These brands range from luxury hotels to cloth line as well as accessories