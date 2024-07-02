Kushaq is one of the most successful cars from Skoda in India

Published Jul 02, 2024

To ramp up its appeal further, Skoda has introduced a range of accessories for the SUV

The range of accessories cost between 3,200 and 11,300

These accessories include front parking sensors, underbody lights, Vega alloy wheels

Skoda Slavia sedan too received good response like its SUV sibling

 Check product page

Just like the Kushaq, Skoda Slavia ownrs too can buy these accessories

These accessories on offer have been introduced after the automaker slashed pricing of both the Kushaq and Slavia

Select variants of Skoda Kushaq became affordable by 2.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

On the other hand, Skoda Slavia became cheaper by 94,000, depending on variants

Skoda hopes the new range of accessories along with the price cut will boost sales of Kushaq and Slavia
