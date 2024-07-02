To ramp up its appeal further, Skoda has introduced a range of accessories for the SUV
The range of accessories cost between ₹3,200 and ₹11,300
These accessories include front parking sensors, underbody lights, Vega alloy wheels
Skoda Slavia sedan too received good response like its SUV sibling
Just like the Kushaq, Skoda Slavia ownrs too can buy these accessories
These accessories on offer have been introduced after the automaker slashed pricing of both the Kushaq and Slavia
Select variants of Skoda Kushaq became affordable by ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom)
On the other hand, Skoda Slavia became cheaper by ₹94,000, depending on variants
Skoda hopes the new range of accessories along with the price cut will boost sales of Kushaq and Slavia