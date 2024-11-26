With this, CNG car owners have to shell out more money
CNG prices in cities like Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida etc have been increased by ₹2 per kg
The price hike for CNG came immediately after the election result announcement in Maharashtra and Jharkhand
In Mumbai, CNG now costs ₹77 per kg after the price hike, up from ₹75 per kg
Post this price hike, CNG now costs ₹81.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad
In Gurugram, CNG now costs ₹82.12 per kg
In Delhi, however, pricing of CNG remains unchanged at ₹75.09 per kg, as the national capital is nearing assembly election soon
CNG price hike is attributed to 20% increase in input costs for the cleaner fuel
This move is expected to put more pressure on vehicle owners