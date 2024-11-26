CNG prices in multiple cities have been increased this weekend

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 26, 2024

With this, CNG car owners have to shell out more money

CNG prices in cities like Mumbai, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida etc have been increased by 2 per kg

The price hike for CNG came immediately after the election result announcement in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

In Mumbai, CNG now costs 77 per kg after the price hike, up from 75 per kg

Post this price hike, CNG now costs 81.70 per kg in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad

In Gurugram, CNG now costs 82.12 per kg

In Delhi, however, pricing of CNG remains unchanged at 75.09 per kg, as the national capital is nearing assembly election soon

CNG price hike is attributed to 20% increase in input costs for the cleaner fuel

This move is expected to put more pressure on vehicle owners
