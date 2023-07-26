Over 300 cars submerged as rain causes flooding in parts of Noida 

Published Jul 26, 2023

The cars got submerged as water from the swollen Hindon river entered low-lying areas

The cars are reported to belong to car aggregator Ola

These were lodged in a dump yard in Greater Noida

The incident came to light after parts of Delhi NCR received heavy downpour on Wednesday morning

Parts of Delhi such as ITO got waterlogged causing traffic snarls

Parts of Delhi-NCR region including Noida and Ghaziabad also experienced heavy rainfall 

Yamuna River still flows just a few centimeters below the danger mark

This has sparked fears of flooding of the city again

Hindon river, a tributary of Yamuna, too saw a rise in water level
