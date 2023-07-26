Over 300 cars submerged as rain causes flooding in parts of Noida 

The cars got submerged as water from the swollen Hindon river entered low-lying areas
The cars are reported to belong to car aggregator Ola
These were lodged in a dump yard in Greater Noida
The incident came to light after parts of Delhi NCR received heavy downpour on Wednesday morning
Parts of Delhi such as ITO got waterlogged causing traffic snarls
Parts of Delhi-NCR region including Noida and Ghaziabad also experienced heavy rainfall
Yamuna River still flows just a few centimeters below the danger mark
This has sparked fears of flooding of the city again
Hindon river, a tributary of Yamuna, too saw a rise in water level