One lakh Mahindra Thar SUVs find homes in India

Mahindra Thar has reached a major production milestone within three years of its launch
The iconic off-roader was launched in October, 2020 with massive design updates
The updated design was to make the SUV more attractive for urban buyers looking for lifestyle vehicle
Mahindra Thar SUV is available with both AWD and RWD versions
Thar is offered in both petrol and diesel engines mated to manual and automatic gearboxes
The petrol engine generates 150 bhp and 300 Nm while the diesel unit churns out 130 bhp and 300 Nm
The price of Thar SUV starts from ₹9.99 lakh and goes up to ₹16.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra is also working on a five-door version of the off-road SUV
It is likely to be launched some time later this year