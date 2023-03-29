One lakh Mahindra Thar SUVs find homes in India

Published Mar 29, 2023

Mahindra Thar has reached a major production milestone within three years of its launch

The iconic off-roader was launched in October, 2020 with massive design updates

The updated design was to make the SUV more attractive for urban buyers looking for lifestyle vehicle

Mahindra Thar SUV is available with both AWD and RWD versions

Thar is offered in both petrol and diesel engines mated to manual and automatic gearboxes

The petrol engine generates 150 bhp and 300 Nm while the diesel unit churns out 130 bhp and 300 Nm

The price of Thar SUV starts from 9.99 lakh and goes up to 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra is also working on a five-door version of the off-road SUV

It is likely to be launched some time later this year
