On top of the world on Hero XPulse and a pet dog!

This man from Assam took his pet dog Bella to Ladakh recently
A viral video shows Chow Sureng Rajkonwar and his pet dog riding along some breath-taking locations
The duo travelled across the Zanskar and Ladakh circuit to reach world's highest motorable pass
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling with his pet dog
He rode on his Hero XPulse 200 4V bike all the way up to 19,000 feet
The duo has accomplished a feat which even expert solo riders would think twice before attempting
Bella is no stranger to such road trips, having done many more earlier the Ladakh trip
The video of their adventure has gathered more than 1.3 million views on social media
"World record or not, we dreamt of it and we achieved it," said Rajkonwar