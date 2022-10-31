Ola MoveOS 3 beta update rolls out

Ola Electric has started rolling out beta version of MoveOS 3 software update
The software update is being rolled out in phased manner
The company had opened sign-up for Move OS3 on October 25
The most awaited feature is Hill Hold Control. It helps hold the scooter when it comes to a stop on an uphill
Proximity Unlock feature helps automatically unlock and lock the scooter
Hypercharging feature is for those who have range anxiety or ride long
Party Mode helps sync lights of the scooter to the tune of song played