Ola MoveOS 3 beta update rolls out

Published Oct 31, 2022

Ola Electric has started rolling out beta version of MoveOS 3 software update

The software update is being rolled out in phased manner

The company had opened sign-up for Move OS3 on October 25

The most awaited feature is Hill Hold Control. It helps hold the scooter when it comes to a stop on an uphill

Proximity Unlock feature helps automatically unlock and lock the scooter

Hypercharging feature is for those who have range anxiety or ride long

Party Mode helps sync lights of the scooter to the tune of song played 
Customers will also have access to call alerts on the display. Read full report here
