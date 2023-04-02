Ola Electric's rival Ather Energy registers growth over 300%

Apr 02, 2023

Ather Energy has registered record growth for the concluding fiscal year

The EV maker registered an annual growth of 353% year on year

The company's sales figures stand at 11,754 units last month against 2,591 units in 2022 March 

In February this year, Ather sold 10,013 units of EVs

The company is also in the process of expansion

Ather is aiming to take its offline retail space to 116 across the nation

Currently, it stands at 30 stores

Ather Energy is also putting effort to strengthen the charging infrastructure

It has set up 911 public fast-charging points and has 1,224 grids across the country now
