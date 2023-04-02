Ola Electric's rival Ather Energy registers growth over 300%

Ather Energy has registered record growth for the concluding fiscal year
The EV maker registered an annual growth of 353% year on year
The company's sales figures stand at 11,754 units last month against 2,591 units in 2022 March
In February this year, Ather sold 10,013 units of EVs
The company is also in the process of expansion
Ather is aiming to take its offline retail space to 116 across the nation
Currently, it stands at 30 stores
Ather Energy is also putting effort to strengthen the charging infrastructure
It has set up 911 public fast-charging points and has 1,224 grids across the country now