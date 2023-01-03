Ola Electric announced its sales figures for December 2022
The EV maker stated that it sold more than 25,000 units of its electric scooters last month
Ola Electric says it has grabbed more than 30% of the market share
Ola Electric claims that its Ola S1 electric scooter has been a huge hit
Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal says the company is currently the largest and fastest growing EV company in India
The brand believes that with its rapid expansion, Ola electric scooters will soon become mainstream
Currently, Ola Electric is focusing on expanding its experience centres as well
The EV manufacturing is aiming to open 200 of these centres by the end of March this year
For now, it has about 100 experience centres across the country