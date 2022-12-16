Ola Electric MoveOS 3 software rolling out next week

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 16, 2022

MoveOS 3 adds major features and big performance improvements to the software

Till now, MoveOS 3 was available only for beta testers

The software adds Hill Hold Control which holds the scooter on an incline

This should make it easier for riders to climb the hill

The new software update has also enabled Hypercharging

The electric scooter can be charged up to 50 km in just 15 minutes

MoveOS 3 also adds proximity unlock to the S1 and S1 Pro

Acceleration of the scooter has been improved in Sports and Hyper Mode

Another addition is Vacation Mode feature
This lets scooter's battery go into a sort of hibernation mode
