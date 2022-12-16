Ola Electric MoveOS 3 software rolling out next week

MoveOS 3 adds major features and big performance improvements to the software
Till now, MoveOS 3 was available only for beta testers
The software adds Hill Hold Control which holds the scooter on an incline
This should make it easier for riders to climb the hill
The new software update has also enabled Hypercharging
The electric scooter can be charged up to 50 km in just 15 minutes
MoveOS 3 also adds proximity unlock to the S1 and S1 Pro
Acceleration of the scooter has been improved in Sports and Hyper Mode
Another addition is Vacation Mode feature