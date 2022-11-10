Ola Electric motorcycle? Yes, it's coming!

Published Nov 10, 2022

Ola Electric has confirmed that it is going to venture into electric motorcycle business

The company is holding an online poll for the upcoming bike

 The poll asks potential customers about the type of bike they prefer

First Ola e-motorcycle could hit the markets as early as next year

 The company launched the S1 Air electric scooter on Diwali this year

Ola Electric currently is the country's number one electric scooter manufacturer

In October, it clocked around 20,000 EV sales

Ola Electric is also planning to drive in its first electric car

The electric car won't likely be launched any time before 2025
Are you excited for the upcoming Ola Electric products?
