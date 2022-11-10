Ola Electric motorcycle? Yes, it's coming!

Ola Electric has confirmed that it is going to venture into electric motorcycle business
The company is holding an online poll for the upcoming bike
The poll asks potential customers about the type of bike they prefer
First Ola e-motorcycle could hit the markets as early as next year
The company launched the S1 Air electric scooter on Diwali this year
Ola Electric currently is the country's number one electric scooter manufacturer
In October, it clocked around 20,000 EV sales
Ola Electric is also planning to drive in its first electric car
The electric car won't likely be launched any time before 2025